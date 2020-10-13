Age Partnership appoints MD of Equity Release Associates

"Independent brokers are the bedrock of the equity release market and will soon account for over half of all business written in the sector."

Age Partnership has appointed Dan Baines as managing director of Equity Release Associates (ERA), the Group’s support network for independent equity release brokers.

Dan, who is also a director of the Equity Release Council, has been with Age Partnership Group as commercial director since 2007.

Steve Auckland, CEO of Age Partnership Group, said: “I’m pleased to announce Dan’s appointment as managing director of Equity Release Associates (ERA). His experience and passion for the sector will help grow our market share and further utilise our world-class technology, systems, administration and compliance skills for the benefit of brokers.

“This announcement gives a clear indication of our ambitions for ERA, which will become the number one home for independent brokers in the equity release market.”

Dan Baines added: “Independent brokers are the bedrock of the equity release market and will soon account for over half of all business written in the sector. But they have historically been underserved when it comes to finding fit-for-purpose technology, compliance and business support in this specialist sector.

“Having helped to establish and grow Age Partnership over the last 14 years, I have come to understand many of the challenges that advisers face and, for some time now, I’ve been thinking about how the capabilities that we have developed could be made available to independent brokers so that they too could benefit.

“With that in mind, I couldn’t let the opportunity to lead ERA pass. We’re enthusiastic about providing a comprehensive, best-in-class platform from which to offer whole-of-market equity release advice. This will be underpinned by a commitment to deliver quality, autonomy and a sense of community for the brokers with whom we work.”