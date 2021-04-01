Key Group appoints new chief financial officer

"This is an important time for the later life lending market and Simon’s appointment will help us to capitalise on the significant opportunities that will continue to develop."

Key Group has appointed Simon Drew as its new chief financial officer, replacing Rob Scott who recently left the company.

Simon has more than 30 years’ worth of finance experience across the general insurance and pan-European logistics industries. Most recently acting as CFO at private equity-backed insurance consolidator Bravo Group, which provides support and services to a network of owned and independent insurance brokers across the UK. His career has also included roles at Crawford & Co, AON and P&O as well as other PE-backed businesses.

At Key Group, he will have overarching responsibility for the finance and HR functions as well as the Group data and business intelligence unit. Simon will focus on helping to position the business for growth as the market returns to more normal trading conditions.

Simon Thompson, Group CEO at Key Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Simon Drew to the Group as our new CFO. This is an important time for the later life lending market and Simon’s appointment will help us to capitalise on the significant opportunities that will continue to develop. I look forward to working closely with him.”

Simon Drew added: “The later life lending industry has significant growth potential as well as a real focus on delivering good outcomes for customers, which is a fantastic combination for any sector. I look forward to using my experience to help develop the Group’s offering and working closely with Simon as well as the rest of the senior team.”