LiveMore Capital expands leadership team to support expansion

"His depth of experience and knowledge will complement our team and help us strive for even more growth in 2022."

LiveMore Captal has appointed Simon Webb as managing director of capital markets and finance.

Simon joins from Pollen Street Capital where he held the role of investment director, responsible for end-to-end management of credit investment and securitisation transactions in the UK and Europe, focusing on the specialist finance sector and asset backed lending.

Prior to Pollen Street, Simon worked at Bluestone Mortgages as director of capital markets where he was responsible for delivering short and long-term funding solutions.

In his new role, Simon’s key focus will be supporting the growth of the business through the development of funding structures to support LiveMore’s current and future mortgage products.

Simon Webb said: “LiveMore is an innovative early-stage lender embarking on an incredible journey. LiveMore’s sole purpose is to provide mortgage solutions to the over 50s – typically an underserved segment of the market which requires innovative funding structures. I’m looking forward to utilising my experience and expertise to help bring these mortgage solutions and funding structures to life.”

Leon Diamond, CEO of LiveMore Capital, added: “We are very excited to have Simon join the team. His depth of experience and knowledge will complement our team and help us strive for even more growth in 2022.”