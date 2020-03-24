FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord launches online mortgage payment holiday form

Rozi Jones
|
24th March 2020
Jeremy Duncombe Accord
Mortgage payment holidays from Accord Mortgages can now be applied for via an online form.

If a payment holiday is appropriate, brokers should direct clients to the form at https://www.accordmortgages.com/paymentholiday/index.html.

For any other queries, Accord has added additional capacity to its webchat service and brokers can still speak to their own BDMs via email or telephone.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution said: “We are currently experiencing a very high number of calls and need to prioritise the most financially vulnerable customers. We kindly request that customers should only call if they are worried about meeting their next mortgage payment.

“However, we understand brokers will be supporting many clients worried about meeting future payments so in these circumstances, we have introduced the online form to simplify the process.

“In line with government guidelines, Accord Mortgages is moving its business development advisers and telephone BDMs to home working to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“As a result, we are changing the way we respond to queries, but have significantly increased the resource on our webchat service and ask that advisers use this facility (available via the website) to enable us to support them over the next few weeks.

“We also have our BDMs available via email or mobile phone.

“We are working hard to ensure any impact to service levels are kept as a minimum and thank all brokers and partners for their continued understanding.

“Please check our website and social channels for the latest service levels and useful information.”

 

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
