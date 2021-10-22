Andrew Bloom acquires majority stake in Spring Finance

"I have total confidence that in the coming years Spring will become a significant player in the specialist lending market."

Spring Finance has announced that Andrew Bloom has acquired a controlling stake in the group and be joining Spring's board of directors, subject to regulatory approval.

Prior to this role, Andrew was the founder and CEO of Masthaven Bank.

Andrew has also made a significant equity investment into Spring, which will enable the firm to expand its market share in the residential specialist lending space.

Martin Chesler, co-founder and director of Spring Finance, said: “Andrew’s distinguished career and track record in the specialist lending industry clearly needs little introduction.

"His wealth of experience, leadership and vision will be invaluable as we embark on Spring’s next phase of planned growth.”

Andrew Bloom added: “I’m delighted to be joining Spring and taking a leadership role. Spring has solid foundations which combined with this significant investment will allow the company to fulfil its potential. I have total confidence that in the coming years Spring will become a significant player in the specialist lending market. I would like to thank George Benninger and the existing management team who have done an excellent job. It is now time for Spring to move to the next chapter in its story."