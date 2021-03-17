FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Bank of Ireland UK launches 95% LTV mortgage product

Rozi Jones
|
17th March 2021
hand keys house buy business mortgage
"By offering a 95% LTV mortgage product again, we’ll be able to help many first-time buyers, second steppers as well as the self-employed"

Bank of Ireland UK is returning to the 95% LTV mortgage market.

Tomorrow, the lender is launching a five-year fixed rate at 4.05% with no product fee. It is available across the whole of the UK including Northern Ireland.

Available exclusively through intermediaries, the product will be available to first-time buyers, homemovers and both employed and self-employed applicants.

George Higginson, mortgage director at Bank of Ireland UK, said: “At Bank of Ireland UK, we’re committed to making things easier for intermediaries and their clients.

“The last year has seen unprecedented challenges in the market. Over this time we’ve consistently offered a full range of mortgages to help provide certainty for brokers and their end customers.

“By offering a 95% LTV mortgage product again, we’ll be able to help many first-time buyers, second steppers as well as the self-employed who are often overlooked by other lenders.”

