Chorley BS launches shared ownership product

"We already offer Help to Buy mortgages and we are pleased to be able to offer this shared ownership mortgage that is backed by the Government’s help scheme."

Chorley Building Society has launched a shared ownership product to support its local community.

The two-year discounted mortgage is initially available in the North West region at 90% LTV of proposed share.

The launch of the shared ownership product follows the Society’s recent re-entry into the 90% LTV market.

Julie Goodwin, head of business development, commented: “As a mutual lender, it is important to us that we serve our community and help those who need additional help to get on the housing ladder.

"We already offer Help to Buy mortgages and we are pleased to be able to offer this shared ownership mortgage that is backed by the Government’s help scheme.”