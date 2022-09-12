FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Clydesdale Bank announces product withdrawal

A number of Clydesdale Bank mortgage products are being withdrawn, Virgin Money has confirmed today.

Rozi Jones
12th September 2022
Clydesdale Bank

The bank confirmed that three of its fixed rate full capital & interest products will be withdrawn today, at of 8pm (12th September):

  • 75% LTV Full C&I 5 Year Fixed Rate with £999 fee.
  • 80% LTV Full C&I 5 Year Fixed Rate with £999 fee.
  • 85% LTV Full C&I 5 Year Fixed Rate with £999 fee.

The products will still be available to existing customers for product transfer.

The lender urged any mortgage advisers applying for one of the affected products on behalf of their customers to submit an application as soon as possible.

Last week, the lender announced changes to the Standard Variable Rate on both Virgin Money and Clydesdale products.

