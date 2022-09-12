Clydesdale Bank announces product withdrawal

The bank confirmed that three of its fixed rate full capital & interest products will be withdrawn today, at of 8pm (12th September):

75% LTV Full C&I 5 Year Fixed Rate with £999 fee.

80% LTV Full C&I 5 Year Fixed Rate with £999 fee.

85% LTV Full C&I 5 Year Fixed Rate with £999 fee.

The products will still be available to existing customers for product transfer.

The lender urged any mortgage advisers applying for one of the affected products on behalf of their customers to submit an application as soon as possible.

Last week, the lender announced changes to the Standard Variable Rate on both Virgin Money and Clydesdale products.