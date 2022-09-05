Virgin Money announces changes to variable mortgage rates

Virgin Money has increased its residential standard variable rate (SVR) from 5.49% to 5.99% and its loyalty rate - available to qualifying residential customers who have held a mortgage on a property for 7 or more years - from 5.24% to 5.74%.

Its buy-to-let variable rate will increase from 5.69% to 6.19%.

The revised rates will take effect for new customers from 6 September 2022 and for existing customers from 1 October 2022.

For Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank customers, the residential SVR has also increased from 5.49% to 5.99%, and the offset SVR to 6.20% (up from 5.70%).

The buy to let revert rate (Offset Variable Investment Housing Loan Rate), will increase from 6.10% to 6.60%.

The revised rates will take effect for new customers from 6 September 2022 and for existing customers from their next payment date after 6 September 2022.