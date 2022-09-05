FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Virgin Money announces changes to variable mortgage rates

Virgin Money has announced changes to its mortgage variable revert rates, following the announcement of an increase of 0.50% in base rate by the Bank of England on 4 August 2022.

Related topics:  Mortgages
Rozi Jones
5th September 2022
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has increased its residential standard variable rate (SVR) from 5.49% to 5.99% and its loyalty rate - available to qualifying residential customers who have held a mortgage on a property for 7 or more years - from 5.24% to 5.74%.

Its buy-to-let variable rate will increase from 5.69% to 6.19%.

The revised rates will take effect for new customers from 6 September 2022 and for existing customers from 1 October 2022.

For Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank customers, the residential SVR has also increased from 5.49% to 5.99%, and the offset SVR to 6.20% (up from 5.70%).

The buy to let revert rate (Offset Variable Investment Housing Loan Rate), will increase from 6.10% to 6.60%.

The revised rates will take effect for new customers from 6 September 2022 and for existing customers from their next payment date after 6 September 2022.

 

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.