Connect adds Blacks Connect to solicitor panel

Connect for Intermediaries has added Blacks Connect to its solicitor referral panel.

Blacks Connect is a dedicated intermediary conveyancing firm with a focus on the specialist lending market.

Brokers can appoint Blacks on a dual representation basis and earn up to £300 in referral fees.

Connect network members can also access an online case tracking system, instant online quotations, dedicated case handlers, and guaranteed client contact within four hours of instruction.

Liz Syms, CEO of Connect for Intermediaries, said: “Blacks Connect are a natural partner for us. They are committed to serving the specialist lending market and are one of the most trusted and qualified solicitors in the market.

“Bringing their experience and deep understanding of the market to our network members will add extra value to the service we offer our brokers.”

David Gilman, partner and owner of Blacks Connect, added: “I am delighted Blacks Connect will be working with Connect for Intermediaries. Our two businesses have much in common, both being customer-focused and providing the highest levels of service, advice and professionalism to the specialist lending market.

“I look forward to a long-lasting and mutually rewarding relationship which will ultimately benefit both the brokers that use Connect for Intermediaries and their clients.”