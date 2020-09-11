FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

David Copland to leave LSL

Rozi Jones
|
11th September 2020
David Copland TMA
"David has played a significant role in the successful growth and direction of our financial services businesses, applying his depth of industry knowledge and insight."

LSL Financial Services has announced that David Copland is to leave his role as LSL’s director of mortgage services at the end of October.

David joined the LSL Group in 2010 as CEO of Pink Home Loans, when LSL acquired Pink in 2010. Prior to joining LSL, David was a founding director of Pink Home loans, launching the Pink Mortgage Club and setting up the Pink mortgage network (now part of the Primis Mortgage Network).

David will also be standing down from his role at the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), the mortgage intermediary trade body where he is currently the deputy chairman having served on the AMI board for nearly eight years.

David commented: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with LSL fulfilling a number of roles including supporting the hugely successful TMA mortgage club, managing mortgage lender relationships on behalf of the group and more latterly working on digital propositions, including the investment in Mortgage Gym. 2020 has been a turbulent year for the mortgage industry, but Primis and TMA have performed extremely well throughout this period and I will leave proud in the knowledge that these businesses are in great shape and well positioned for future growth.”

Jon Round, group financial services director at LSL, added: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to David for his support and contribution over the last ten years. David has played a significant role in the successful growth and direction of our financial services businesses, applying his depth of industry knowledge and insight. I will miss working with David as a colleague (and as a fellow West Bromwich Albion fan), but I wish him every success for the future.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.