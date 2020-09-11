David Copland to leave LSL

"David has played a significant role in the successful growth and direction of our financial services businesses, applying his depth of industry knowledge and insight."

LSL Financial Services has announced that David Copland is to leave his role as LSL’s director of mortgage services at the end of October.

David joined the LSL Group in 2010 as CEO of Pink Home Loans, when LSL acquired Pink in 2010. Prior to joining LSL, David was a founding director of Pink Home loans, launching the Pink Mortgage Club and setting up the Pink mortgage network (now part of the Primis Mortgage Network).

David will also be standing down from his role at the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), the mortgage intermediary trade body where he is currently the deputy chairman having served on the AMI board for nearly eight years.

David commented: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with LSL fulfilling a number of roles including supporting the hugely successful TMA mortgage club, managing mortgage lender relationships on behalf of the group and more latterly working on digital propositions, including the investment in Mortgage Gym. 2020 has been a turbulent year for the mortgage industry, but Primis and TMA have performed extremely well throughout this period and I will leave proud in the knowledge that these businesses are in great shape and well positioned for future growth.”

Jon Round, group financial services director at LSL, added: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to David for his support and contribution over the last ten years. David has played a significant role in the successful growth and direction of our financial services businesses, applying his depth of industry knowledge and insight. I will miss working with David as a colleague (and as a fellow West Bromwich Albion fan), but I wish him every success for the future.”