Mortgages

eKeeper and Burrow rebrand to finova Broker Platform

Rozi Jones
|
4th November 2021
DPR Group has announced that it has changed its name to finova and rebranded eKeeper and Burrow to 'finova Broker Platform'.

The finova Broker Platform provides mortgage advisers with a range of modules that support the end-to-end customer journey from onboarding to retention, including a customer onboarding module, digital qualification services for credit checks and AML, case management & CRM, a client portal, and a customer retention module.

Currently, the platform serves over 3,000 users across 680 broker firms of varying sizes.

David Bennett, commercial director at finova, commented: “In the last two years we have strived to improve the quality of this product, from integrating several valuable features to making the platform as accessible as possible. We are pleased to see our efforts result in a large boost in new sales, as well as a strong retention, which we hope to continue as we move forwards as finova.

“Having already delivered new onboarding tools, client portals and retention solutions, work is already underway on single sign-on and verification services, all of which will be integrated to the existing solution. By innovating to create value, we aim to support businesses in the mortgage and savings market, regardless of their scope or size.”

