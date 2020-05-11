Gatehouse Bank expands BDM team

"The number of brokers and introducers we work with has continued to increase and Chris will play a key role in managing these relationships."

Gatehouse Bank has appointed Chris Proudfoot as a business development manager for the North.

Chris joins Gatehouse from Aldermore, where he has worked since 2017 as a BDM. Prior to this, he was an account manager at Platform Home Loans, a subsidiary of The Co-operative Bank.

Chris will manage existing and new broker relationships for the North region and replaces Lottie Clayton, who was recently promoted to become the Bank’s head of intermediary sales.

Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “I am delighted that Chris has joined our rapidly growing team. He has invaluable knowledge and experience of the specialist finance market, which will assist him in forging strong working relationships with brokers in the region.

“The number of brokers and introducers we work with has continued to increase and Chris will play a key role in managing these relationships.”

Chris Proudfoot commented: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the business. The Bank has expanded rapidly in the past couple of years, introducing new products to its Home Purchase Plan and Buy to Let ranges and has plans for further growth within the intermediary market.”