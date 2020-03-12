Gatehouse Bank extends maximum buy-to-let age to 99

"We are always looking at ways to improve our buy-to-let and Home Purchase Plan ranges to ensure we make the application process as easy as possible for our brokers and customers."

Gatehouse Bank has widened the eligibility criteria on its buy-to-let range by increasing the maximum age at the end of the term from 85 to 99 years for UK residents.

The 99-year age limit will not apply to customers who rely on non-rental income to meet affordability criteria.

Gatehouse will also now allow refinancing within six months of purchase for all buy-to-let customers, subject to an enhanced due diligence process.

Additionally, buy-to-let products for expats and international residents have been amended, with the maximum finance-to-value increasing from 75% to 80% in line with products for UK residents.

The minimum finance amount has also been reduced to £60,000, down from £75,000, and the minimum property value reduced from £100,000 to £75,000 for expats and international residents.

The Bank will now require three months of bank statements from expats, rather than 12 months, while international residents will only need to provide six months’ worth of statements, rather than 12 months.

The maximum age increase and reduction of statements also apply to HMOs and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

Charles Haresnape, CEO of Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are always looking at ways to improve our buy-to-let and Home Purchase Plan ranges to ensure we make the application process as easy as possible for our brokers and customers.

“We are able to make the latest changes to our criteria because of our human approach to underwriting, which means we take our customers’ full financial circumstances into account.”