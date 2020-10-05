FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Government considers stress test removal to expand 95% LTV lending

The plan could involve removing stress tests for mortgage applicants, instead extending “a form of state guarantee” to lenders to de-risk the loans.

Rozi Jones
|
5th October 2020
Houses house of parliament commons government govt gov
"We need mortgages that will help people really get on the housing ladder even if they have only a very small amount to pay by way of deposit, the 95% mortgages."

Boris Johnson has outlined plans for a new scheme to increase the number of mortages available at 95% LTV.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Johnson said: “I think a huge, huge number of people feel totally excluded from capitalism, from the idea of home ownership, which is so vital for our society. And we’re going to fix that – ‘Generation Buy’ is what we’re going for.

“We need mortgages that will help people really get on the housing ladder even if they have only a very small amount to pay by way of deposit, the 95% mortgages.

“I think it could be absolutely revolutionary, particularly for young people.”

Johnson has reportedly asked ministers to design the plan, which would involve removing stress tests for mortgage applicants, instead extending “a form of state guarantee” to lenders to de-risk the loans.

However, Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “You have to question whether the Prime Minister is in touch with reality, he is talking about giant mortgages at a time when more than 320,000 private renters have fallen behind on their rent as a result of Covid-19.

“Offering up huge loans and even more debt is the wrong answer to the much bigger problem of rising housing insecurity in this country.

“The Prime Minister needs to stop selling pipe-dreams and start facing reality.

“The only way we will make a dent in the housing emergency is by increasing the number of secure and genuinely affordable homes, and that means building decent social housing.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.