Habito launches intermediary portal

Habito has launched a new intermediary portal, giving brokers access to its buy-to-let product range and lending criteria, plus the ability to generate an instant decision and submit a full mortgage application.

Habito recently launched its buy-to-let range to brokers through Dynamo mortgage club.

Brokers using the portal can use the ‘Instant Decision’ to check a client’s information against its full credit and affordability policy and run an automated valuation, soft credit check and KYC simultaneously. Habito says its Instant Decision surpasses a Decision in Principle and will give a mortgage offer within 10 days compared to an industry average of 21.

The portal also provides advisers with automated feedback so that when a customer doesn’t fit into Habito’s policy, this is flagged early and a suitable alternative can be found. For portfolio landlords, Habito has designed a fully downloadable ‘Portfolio Checker’ which helps to cut through the time spent on paperwork.

Post-submission, onboarded brokers can use Habito’s intermediary portal to manage multiple applications in one place using their own personal dashboard.

Martijn van der Heijden, chief strategy officer at Habito, said: “Being a tech-led mortgage broker and lender, automation and innovative improvements are in our DNA. We’re on a mission to make mortgages easier for all and our origination platform and portal are testament to this.

“For us, the key to making meaningful improvements is extensive customer research and user testing. With this in mind, we made the decision to extend our offer beyond our own brokerage and speak to a network of like-minded brokers to see how automation and innovation could help them better serve their clients. Connect for Intermediaries were the first to come on board in January 2020 and have been an invaluable partner, helping us design and shape an intermediary portal we feel is a game-changer for the industry. Using Connect’s extensive broker network and deep insights, we’ve been able to take real-life pain points and solve them with seamless connectivity and easy-to-use functionality.”

Liz Syms, CEO of Connect for Intermediaries, added: "Right now is an excellent time for Habito to be launching such an innovative solution. The ability to streamline the application process and use automatic valuations is very much welcome in the current market. The team at Connect were pleased to be part of helping Habito to develop the system and look forward to assisting with the launch of Habito’s offering to our advisers and clients."