Has the market seen the worst of residential purchase declines?

Twenty7Tec's latest figures show that residential purchase searches continue to rise from recent lows during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its figures for the week ending 25 April show that searches for purchases were up 26% compared to the previous week and up 35% on two weeks ago.

Twenty7Tec says purchase mortgages normally represent around 60% of the market and made up 32% of searches last week, up from recent lows of 24.5%.

Despite this, searches for purchase mortgages are still down by around half of the pre-Covid-19 levels.

Buy-to-let has a long-term average of around 20% of searches, but has recently increased its share to 24.5%.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: “With total searches this week down only 1.04% on the prior week, it’s possible that we are nearing or have even already hit the bottom of the market for residential purchase mortgages.

“On Thursday, we saw the first rises in searches for purchases over a month. Then on both Friday and Saturday, we also saw rises in searches. The volume of searches for Thursday, Friday and Saturday combined is up 60% on the same three days from the previous week and almost matches the activity levels from the same days two weeks ago.

“Whilst we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, it’s good to have some figures in the green after a sea of red over recent weeks.

“Elsewhere in the market, buy-to-let mortgage searches represent an ever-bigger proportion of the market – currently 23.05% of all searches, which is well above their long-term average of 19.78%.

“Remortgage volumes, however, have dipped 3.7% this week compared to the prior week. That’s possibly due to the Easter weekend weather being so good, but it could be a side effect of the mortgage payments holiday scheme. The scheme is believed to be being used by one in ten homeowners, which will clearly contract the market for remortgages.

“Additionally, the average property values for those searches taking place has risen 10% since the beginning of March to £369,967. Around 20% of searches are for properties valued at £500,000 and more.

“The extension of the lockdown until at least 7 May will mean greater pent up demand. If we think about our busiest periods of the year, they normally follow the times when we spend most time at home. Easter, Christmas and the school summer holidays all give rise to significant market activity. Our sense is that after being in lockdown for six or so weeks, that that effect will only be amplified.”

“In the meantime, I know that brokers need to do what they do best: speak to their clients, find them the best solutions and help them to achieve their goals.”