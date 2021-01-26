HSBC makes widespread rate cuts of up to 0.40%

"Despite the obvious challenges, the housing and mortgage markets are quite lively."

HSBC UK has announced mortgage rate reductions of up to 0.40% across all LTV bands.

The largest rate cuts are to a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV, which is now available at 1.64% with a £999 fee.

90% LTV products have also seen reductions of 40bps, with a two-year fixed rate falling to 3.59% and a five-year fix to 3.74%, both with no fee.

Additionally, two-year trackers at 70% and 75% LTV have reduced by 0.40% to 1.69%.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head of Buying a Home, said: “Despite the obvious challenges, the housing and mortgage markets are quite lively. This rate cut by us, with eleven mortgages reduced by 0.30% or 0.40%, including those at 90% LTV, means getting onto or up the property ladder with HSBC UK, has become more affordable.”