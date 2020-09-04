Ingard partners with The Nottingham

"We are delighted to have teamed up with Ingard as the joint expertise and offerings we bring to the table are a positive for brokers and their clients."

The Nottingham for Intermediaries has expanded its distribution through Ingard.

Members of the mortgage network will now have access to the building society’s range of lending products, which include buy-to-let and residential up to 80% LTV.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham for Intermediaries, said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Ingard as the joint expertise and offerings we bring to the table are a positive for brokers and their clients. We are very happy to have added them to our panel.”

Nikki Haworth, Ingard’s sales and marketing director, added: “The Nottingham’s wide range of products and their track record of excellent working relationships with mortgage networks and brokers is very appealing. We are very proud to be working with them and look forward to the relationship going from strength to strength.”