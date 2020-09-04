FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Ingard partners with The Nottingham

Rozi Jones
|
4th September 2020
Nikki Warren-Dean Nottingham
"We are delighted to have teamed up with Ingard as the joint expertise and offerings we bring to the table are a positive for brokers and their clients."

The Nottingham for Intermediaries has expanded its distribution through Ingard.

Members of the mortgage network will now have access to the building society’s range of lending products, which include buy-to-let and residential up to 80% LTV.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham for Intermediaries, said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Ingard as the joint expertise and offerings we bring to the table are a positive for brokers and their clients. We are very happy to have added them to our panel.”

Nikki Haworth, Ingard’s sales and marketing director, added: “The Nottingham’s wide range of products and their track record of excellent working relationships with mortgage networks and brokers is very appealing. We are very proud to be working with them and look forward to the relationship going from strength to strength.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.