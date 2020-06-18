FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Ipswich BS withdraws five-year buy-to-let deals

The Society experienced a 40% increase in overall applications over the past seven days.

Rozi Jones
|
18th June 2020
Richard Norrington, CEO at Ipswich Building Society
"A potential delayed response due to being over capacity would be of no help to the buyer, their intermediary or the property market as a whole."

Ipswich Building Society is withdrawing its five-year standard buy-to-let and expat buy-to-let products to "slow the inflow of applications".

The purchase and remortgage products will be withdrawn at close of business today and the Society will continue to offer its two-year fixed rate products.

Ipswich says the decision to stem business inflows has been made in order to sustain good service levels after it experienced a 40% increase in overall applications over the past seven days.

Richard Norrington, CEO at Ipswich Building Society, commented: “In the current circumstances, we need time to process the applications that we have already received - a potential delayed response due to being over capacity would be of no help to the buyer, their intermediary or the property market as a whole.

“We continue to support the buy-to-let market with our two year fixed rate and discount products.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.