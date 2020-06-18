Ipswich BS withdraws five-year buy-to-let deals

"A potential delayed response due to being over capacity would be of no help to the buyer, their intermediary or the property market as a whole."

Ipswich Building Society is withdrawing its five-year standard buy-to-let and expat buy-to-let products to "slow the inflow of applications".

The purchase and remortgage products will be withdrawn at close of business today and the Society will continue to offer its two-year fixed rate products.

Ipswich says the decision to stem business inflows has been made in order to sustain good service levels after it experienced a 40% increase in overall applications over the past seven days.

Richard Norrington, CEO at Ipswich Building Society, commented: “In the current circumstances, we need time to process the applications that we have already received - a potential delayed response due to being over capacity would be of no help to the buyer, their intermediary or the property market as a whole.

“We continue to support the buy-to-let market with our two year fixed rate and discount products.”