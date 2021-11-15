FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Just Mortgages hits 400th self-employed broker milestone

Just Mortgages has reached a new milestone with the 400th self-employed broker joining its team.

Rozi Jones
|
15th November 2021
Carl Parker Just Mortgages
The firm started with just three brokers in June 2016 and has grown the division by over 100 brokers in the last year.

The self-employed brokers who join Just Mortgages benefit from a training programme with free resources to develop any areas they feel they require support in.

These sessions vary from business development training to cultivating the soft-skills required to effectively sell protection products.

Earlier this month, Just Mortgages launched new digital marketing packages to support brokers in generating leads.

Carl Parker, national director of the self-employed division at Just Mortgages, commented: “Because of the industry leading advice and support we provide our brokers, we will continue to attract some of the best talent around.

“Our ethos is that our brokers are on their own, but not alone, and this is reflected in the training, advice, and guidance that our team provides.

“Every broker is supported by the training team that provides expert insights, area and regional directors who are on hand to help with day-to-day advice, and a marketing team who help the brokers to bring in new business.”

John Phillips, national operations director for Just Mortgages, added: “We have big plans for not just the self-employed team, but the whole of Just Mortgages.

“In the coming months we’ll announce our ambitious growth plans, and the exceptional development of the self-employed team has shown we are on the right track.

“The work that Carl and the team have done has been extraordinary. The offering we provide has gone from strength to strength, and we’re really proud of not just the way we support our brokers professionally, but also how we look after the person as well.”

