Just Mortgages launches new support packages to help broker lead-generation

Just Mortgages has launched new digital marketing packages to support brokers in generating leads.

Available to both employed and self-employed brokers, the packages are designed to support Just Mortgages advisers by equipping them with tools to implement effective digital marketing.

The packages will give brokers access to bespoke marketing materials, and personalised social media posts.

All options include personalised social media profiles and access to a unique Just Mortgages internal marketing database, including content from industry update graphics to full Instagram and Facebook posts. Many can be customised for brokers to include their name and contact details.

The extended packages also offer access to a range of online digital dashboards which streamline the process of building brokers' online presence. These platforms also provide insights into the success of brokers' online profiles, as well as opportunity to manage reviews, update contact information and monitor analytics.

Jodie Andrews, digital marketing manager at Just Mortgages, said: “We want to ensure all our brokers, both employed and self-employed, have all the tools they need to bring in clients.

“During the stamp duty holiday and the wave of clients rushing to purchase a property, understandably, lead-gen may have slipped to the bottom of the priority pile.

“With stamp duty returning, and numbers of clients returning to normal levels, now is the perfect time for brokers to be pushing for leads.

“These new packages will enable the Just Mortgages team to quickly and efficiently promote themselves, and help bring in new business.”