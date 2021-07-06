Keystone Property Finance launches first product transfer offering

"We’ve launched into some new and exciting areas so far this year, but have always been aware of the demand for product transfers within the specialist buy-to-let market."

Keystone Property Finance is launching its first product transfer offering on 15th July.

Product transfer borrowers will be able to pick a new rate from the lender’s standard, specialist and green ranges, while brokers will be paid a proc fee of up to 0.45%.

Product transfer borrowers will not have to pay any application or valuation fees, and the arrangement fee is halved to 1%.

Keystone has also partnered with Core Logic to use its new online valuation platform, Remote Valuation Assist, to enhance the product switching process.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, commented: “We’ve launched into some new and exciting areas so far this year, but have always been aware of the demand for product transfers within the specialist buy-to-let market.

“We have worked hard to build an offering that means landlords now not only have an easy and seamless journey when renewing their mortgages with us, but they will also save a lot of money on fees.

“Very few specialist lenders currently offer product transfers, so we are thrilled to be able to provide a new option for landlords with more complex needs who simply want to switch onto a new rate.

"Continuing our efforts to incentivise landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency rating of their properties our popular green mortgage products will also be available as part of the product transfer offering. These are available for properties five years and older with an EPC rating of A-C.

“We are also very excited to be using an exciting new tech platform, Remote Valuation Assist, for our product transfer property valuations. This tool will not only allow us to value properties quickly, but it also allows us to do so without having to charge a fee.

“By launching product transfers, we feel we have made another step closer to achieving our goal of becoming the specialist buy-to-let lender of choice amongst brokers."