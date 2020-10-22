Landbay enhances buy-to-let range with lower rates and free valuations

"Over the past month we’ve seen unprecedented demand from brokers and their clients."

Landbay has refreshed its entire buy-to-let product range with lower rates and free valuations.

Landbay has introduced a free valuation on its most popular five-year fixed rate mortgage and reduced the rate down from 3.69% to 3.65%. The mortgage is available up to 75% LTV on properties up to £700,000. The free valuation combined with free title indemnity insurance, which is included with Landbay standard products, could save clients up to £1,200.

Landbay’s other five-year fixed rates start at 3.49%, previously 3.54%, while its standard two-year fixed rates now start at 3.19%, down from 3.39%.

Landbay has also expanded its range by introducing a number of new 70% LTV products while keeping rates the same as they were at 60% LTV. It has also reduced rates on houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit freehold block products.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries, at Landbay, said: “Over the past month we’ve seen unprecedented demand from brokers and their clients. We are always listening to what the market is telling us and as a result we have relaunched our whole product range with lower rates. These enhancements, together with free title indemnity insurance and free valuations across qualifying cases means that more cases will complete, more quickly, with a significant cost reduction to the borrower.

“We know this refresh will be greatly welcomed and we anticipate it will continue to grow the exceptional levels of activity that we’ve seen. Despite the high demand, we’re committed to providing excellent customer service that our intermediary partners deserve. Our application process is completely paperless and online, therefore we don’t have any delays in the reviewing of post, because we don’t have any.”