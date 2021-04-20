FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Leeds BS expands 95% LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
20th April 2021
Leeds Building Society
"We recently returned to 95% LTV lending and are now extending our range to offer short term fixed rate mortgages"

Leeds Building Society has expanded its 95% LTV mortgage range with the launch of new two-year fixed rates.

Rates start from 3.80% with a £499 product fee and 3.95% fee-free, both with a free standard valuation up to £999.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “We recently returned to 95% LTV lending and are now extending our range to offer short term fixed rate mortgages, improving the choice for borrowers and helping more people achieve their dream of owning their own home.

“It’s important to us to assist those buyers who are not well served by the wider market, including those with smaller deposits, to allow more people to have the home they want. We’ve continued to support the housing market and our members during the pandemic, particularly in the affordable housing space, including Shared Ownership.

“We keep our products, rates and lending criteria under constant review to ensure we can continue to offer mortgages to meet the needs of customers who are looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.