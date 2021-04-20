Leeds BS expands 95% LTV range

"We recently returned to 95% LTV lending and are now extending our range to offer short term fixed rate mortgages"

Leeds Building Society has expanded its 95% LTV mortgage range with the launch of new two-year fixed rates.

Rates start from 3.80% with a £499 product fee and 3.95% fee-free, both with a free standard valuation up to £999.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “We recently returned to 95% LTV lending and are now extending our range to offer short term fixed rate mortgages, improving the choice for borrowers and helping more people achieve their dream of owning their own home.

“It’s important to us to assist those buyers who are not well served by the wider market, including those with smaller deposits, to allow more people to have the home they want. We’ve continued to support the housing market and our members during the pandemic, particularly in the affordable housing space, including Shared Ownership.

“We keep our products, rates and lending criteria under constant review to ensure we can continue to offer mortgages to meet the needs of customers who are looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.”