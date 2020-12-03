Leeds launches new 'Flexit' mortgage products

"We’re pleased to relaunch our Flexit products, offering customers the freedom to make lump sum repayments or even pay off their mortgage in full without any early repayment charges"

Leeds Building Society has launched two new 'Flexit' mortgages with no early repayment charges.

The new products are available for residential lending up to 75% LTV. Borrowers have the flexibility to make unlimited overpayments or redeem their mortgage at any time without penalty, while their minimum monthly payment will stay the same throughout the fixed rate period.

The new products are a two-year fixed rate at 2.29% and a five-year fix at 2.55%.

Both products include a free standard valuation and a £999 product fee. Fee assisted legal services are available on standard remortgage cases.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “The anticipated economic uncertainty in 2021 may be a barrier for some people in pursuing homebuying or remortgage plans.

“We’re pleased to relaunch our Flexit products, offering customers the freedom to make lump sum repayments or even pay off their mortgage in full without any early repayment charges, while benefitting from fixed monthly payments.

“Whether purchasing a new home or raising funds against an existing property, we know these products have been welcomed for combining the certainty of mortgage payments for a fixed period with the flexibility to break that period without penalty should the need arise.”