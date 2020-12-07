Leeds relaunches fee-free buy-to-let range

"We’ve brought back our fee-free buy-to-let products to give landlords more choice in selecting the right mortgage deal for them."

Leeds Building Society has re-introduced a range of fee-free buy-to-let mortgages, available up to 60% LTV.

Products include a two-year fixed rate at 2.04% and a five-year fix at 2.14%.

Both producds are available for purchase and remortgage with a free standard valuation and fees assisted legal services for remortgagors.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “We’ve brought back our fee-free buy-to-let products to give landlords more choice in selecting the right mortgage deal for them.

“These mortgages, which have been very popular in the past, give customers the benefits of a competitive fixed rate while removing the up-front product fee.

“Whether landlords want to expand their portfolio with a new buy-to-let investment, or remortgage an existing property to a more advantageous rate, we are pleased to be able to offer our customers a broad range of product options to suit their needs.”