MAB appoints national new homes director

Mortgage Advice Bureau has appointed Mobeen Akram as its national new homes account director.

Mobeen moves over from First Mortgage Direct, which is part of the wider MAB group after it acquired the business in July last year.

In her new role, Mobeen will look after national and regional housing developers and introduce them to new technologies MAB is developing to improve lead conversation, sales and the administrative process.

Mobeen said: “I can’t wait to get started, MAB is an extremely well-known brand in the new homes sector, and it is an absolute privilege to take up this role. I aim to bring my experience and relationships with some of the top house builders with me and apply that on a national level for MAB. I’ve had a fantastic time at First Mortgage Direct and I’m now looking forward to what the future holds with this new challenge.”

Andy Frankish, new homes director at MAB, added: “I am delighted that Mobeen has agreed to join MAB’s new homes team. Mobeen has spent the last 12 years doing an amazing job of developing the First Mortgage Direct new homes business, making them the biggest new homes broker in Scotland. Mobeen makes the jump over to the MAB team with the same mandate to develop our new homes relationships with the top house builders right across the UK.

“Through our multi-brand and multi-service offering including telephone or face-to-face advice, we can offer all our housebuilder customers the interaction of their choice. Through stronger relationships at a senior level with our builder’s partners, we can continue to evolve and improve our delivery and service to both the builder and their customers. I have no doubt that Mobeen will be as successful in the rest of the UK as she has been in Scotland.”