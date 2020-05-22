MBS Lending launches 2-year fixed rates

MBS Lending, the Melton Building Society’s credit repair subsidiary, has enhanced its product range with the addition of four new 2-year fixed rate mortgages up to 70% LTV.

MBS Lending has also increased the maximum loan amount to £500k across its entire residential mortgage range.

Dan Atkinson, head of sales and marketing at the Melton, said:

“We have launched this new range of two year fixed rate credit repair mortgages in response to ever increasing demand from our customers and broker partners.

“We are continually looking at ways to help people repair their credit to give them the opportunity to move onto a standard mortgage as quickly as possible and for customers who prefer to know exactly what their mortgage will cost every month, we now offer a choice of two and three year fixed rate products.”