Mortgages

MCI Mortgage Club rebrands to finova Payment and Mortgage Services

Rozi Jones
|
9th November 2021
Melanie Spencer MCI
"It’s a really exciting time, with finova’s wider transformation from DPR Group, and we’re so pleased to be a part of it."

finova, formally known as DPR Group, has announced the rebrand of MCI Mortgage Club to finova Payment and Mortgage Services.

finova Payment and Mortgage Services has grown the number of broker cases by 133% since 2018 and has more than doubled its lender panel in the last 24 months.

finova Payment and Mortgage Services offers a single payment and processing package, which enables brokers to earn more on procurement fees. Further enhancements to the proposition means that brokers now also have the option to advise on, or refer to a specialist, equity release and secured loan cases.

Last week, finova announced that it had rebranded eKeeper and Burrow to 'finova Broker Platform'.

To support day-to-day operations, finova members can also take advantage of the finova Broker Platform at a discounted price. The platform includes a customer onboarding tool, client portal, case management and CRM, and a customer retention module.

Melanie Spencer, head of finova Payment and Mortgage Services , commented: “Our name has changed, but the high quality of service we provide has continued. As a team, we have worked constantly in the support of brokers, growing case numbers by 133% between 2018 and 2021, and we look forward to carrying this momentum into our new venture as finova Payment and Mortgage Services. We have also increased lending volumes for lenders on our panel by 162% in the same period. It’s a really exciting time, with finova’s wider transformation from DPR Group, and we’re so pleased to be a part of it.”

