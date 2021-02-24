Mortgage Brain appoints Zahid Bilgrami as new CEO

"He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the business as a well-respected CEO with a proven track record."

Mortgage Brain has appointed Zahid Bilgrami as its new chief executive officer.

Zahid joins Mortgage Brain after eleven years as CEO of Defaqto. Following the acquisition of Defaqto by SimplyBiz, Zahid led its integration within the SimplyBiz Group.

Prior to that, Zahid was a senior manager in Andersen’s business consulting division, and at Balfour Beatty where he helped the board shape group strategy and led and managed acquisitions. Zahid is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has an MBA from the London Business School.

Mark Lofthouse, Mortgage Brain's current CEO, is retiring this year after 19 years in the role.

Peter Hill, chairman of Mortgage Brain, commented: “I’m really pleased to welcome Zahid to Mortgage Brain. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the business as a well-respected CEO with a proven track record. Zahid joins at an exciting time for Mortgage Brain where over the past year we have transformed the market through delivering more new technology and with still more to come.”

Zahid Bilgrami said: “I am delighted to take on the helm of Mortgage Brain from Mark’s stewardship. The business is well placed to provide new innovative fintech solutions into the mortgage and adjacent markets. I will be joining a dynamic management team which is eager to deliver ground-breaking propositions for the benefit of our customers.”

Mark Lofthouse added: “I’m looking forward to welcoming Zahid to the Mortgage Brain Family and I know that under his leadership the Group will remain true to its core values and continue to lead the market through innovation and delivery. It has been a privilege to lead the Mortgage Brain family for almost two decades and retire in the knowledge that the business is in safe hands.”