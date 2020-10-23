Mortgage Magic integrates iPipeline

"Mortgage brokers can experience a seamless end-to-end journey with customer engagement early in the protection conversation"

CRM and mortgage management platform, Mortgage Magic, has integrated several of iPipeline’s webservice solutions into its broker proposition to deliver e-signatures, protection sourcing and sales aids.

Mortgage Magic, which has already linked up with Twenty7Tec’s mortgage sourcing system, is working on a range of integrations to provide users with an expanded platform that manages all client information now and in the future, but also offers seamless integration with other service providers.

Mortgage Magic’s chief executive, Tanjir Sugar, said: “Mortgage Magic and the technology that underpins it is mirrored by iPipeline’s commitment to technological development by providing the architecture that links insurance solutions to the intermediary end user. By linking our platform to iPipeline’s solutions, our users can seamlessly provide customers with insurance solutions without having to leave Mortgage Magic’s CRM system. We are delighted to make iPipeline’s innovative solutions available to our growing user base.”

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, commented: “We are delighted Mortgage Magic has taken our webservices to power their platform. Mortgage brokers can experience a seamless end-to-end journey with customer engagement early in the protection conversation, to then complete the protection sourcing to best meet their customer’s needs. Letters of recommendation are automatically generated once a policy has been selected to remove friction during the process, enabling the customer to act without delay, which we’ve seen to be of vital importance in a remote or smart working world.”