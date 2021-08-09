Mortgage Magic secures ISO 27001 accreditation

"We are proud to have achieved the ISO 27001 accreditation at a time when the security of data and the online systems we all use every day are being targeted."

CRM and mortgage management system, Mortgage Magic, has attained ISO 27001, the benchmark specification for information security management systems (ISMS).

ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that an organization has invested in the people, processes, and technology required to protect its data.

Firms must also provide an adequate level of resource into the establishment, implementation, maintenance and continual improvement of its management system.

CEO, Tanjir Sugar, said: “Mortgage Magic is at the cutting edge in providing brokers with the tools to run their businesses by providing the next step in CRM and mortgage management platform development. So, it is only right that we should be able to demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that data security is a major priority for us. We are proud to have achieved the ISO 27001 accreditation at a time when the security of data and the online systems we all use every day are being targeted.

"Apart from producing a world beating CRM platform, we have been working to ensure that all of our systems and procedures are fit for purpose and meet or surpass all the standards set down. The ISO 27001 accreditation demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that advisers and their customers not only have the market’s leading CRM platform, but also that the data being entered and held is secure, both now and in the future.”