Nationwide cuts fixed rates by up to 0.20%

Nationwide Building Society has reduced mortgage rates by up to 20bps on a range of two, three, five and ten-year fixed rates up to 80% LTV.

A first-time buyer five-year fixed rate product at 75% LTV has reduced by 0.10% to 2.09% with a £999 fee and to 2.29% with no fee.

In the Society's remortgage range, two-year fixed rates at 60% LTV have fallen by 0.05% to 1.19% with a £1,499 fee, to 1.29% with a £999 fee and to 1.74% with no fee.

At 75% LTV, two-year remortgage rates have reduced by 0.20% to 1.59% with a £999 fee and to 1.99% with no fee.

Five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV reduced by 0.05% to 1.34% with a £1,499 fee, to 1.39% with a £999 fee and to 1.79% with no fee. At 75% LTV, five-year remortgage rates have reduced by 0.20% to 1.69% with a £999 fee and to 1.99% with no fee.

Two, three and five-year switcher products at 60% LTV will also be reduced by 0.05% with rates starting from 1.19%. The 10-year switcher product at 60%, 75% and 80% LTV will be reduced by up to 0.20%, with rates starting from 1.99%

Rates on Nationwide’s existing customer and further advance range will also see rate reductions of up to 0.20%.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “We are making further rate reductions to make sure we remain one of the most competitive providers in the market at a time when demand remains high.

"These follow on from our recent reductions at 60% LTV and highlight that Nationwide continues to support people looking to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday with attractive mortgage deals.”