Mortgages

NatWest cuts core and semi-exclusive rates

Intermediary exclusive remortgage products have seen rate reductions of up to 9bps.

Rozi Jones
|
8th June 2020
NatWest
"We’re pleased to announce rate reductions on product switchers in support of our brokers helping more customers at this time."

NatWest has cut remortgage rates by up to 9bps across its core, semi-exclusive and existing customer ranges.

Intermediary exclusive remortgage products have seen rate reductions of up to 4bps on selected two-year deals and up to 9bps on five-year deals.

The biggest reductions are on five-year fixed rates which have reduced from 1.59% to 1.50% at 70-75% LTV.

Across NatWest's core range, remortgage peoduxts have seen reductions of up to 6bps on selected two-year deals and 9bps on five-year deals.

For existing customers, rate switcher products have been cut by up to 4bps on two-year deals and 9bps on five-year deals.

Mark Bullard, head of sales at NatWest, said: “We’re delighted to be making these decreases on our remortgage range. Following the successful launch of our product switch additional borrowing platform, we’re pleased to announce rate reductions on product switchers in support of our brokers helping more customers at this time.”

