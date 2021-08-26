FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest cuts mortgage rates by up to 84bps

Rozi Jones
|
26th August 2021
NatWest

NatWest is making a variety of rate reductions across its first-time buyer, remortgage and buy-to-let ranges.

The largest reductions are for borrowers looking to switch their buy-to-let mortgage, with cuts of up to 69bps and 84bps on two and five-year deals respectively.

Buy-to-let two-year fixed rate purchase products will be reduced by up to 14bps.

In its residential range, NatWest is launching three new green mortgage product and a green remortgage deal. It is also increasing cashback from £250 to £350 on selected green purchase and remortgage products.

Elsewhere, purchase rates will see reductions of up to 13bps and first-time buyer rates have been reduced by up to 11bps.

Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products will be lowered by up to 13bps on selected two and five-year deals at 95% LTV.

As part of the changes, NatWest is withdrawing selected two-year tracker purchase and remortgage products at 70-75% LTV.

 

