NatWest relaunches 85% LTV products

"We promised intermediaries at the end of July that we would be bringing back 85% LTV products and I’m happy we’re now able to deliver on this promise."

NatWest Intermediary Solutions is re-introducing lending up to 85% LTV on selected products from the 18th August.

85% LTV applications will only be available for residential purchase (not new build) and remortgage on a like-for-like basis.

Alongside the launch of new 85% LTV two and five-year deals, NatWest is increasing rates by up to 13bps on two and five-year products within its core purchase and remortgage ranges.

Additionally, NatWest is moving end dates to the 31st September on two and five-year fixed rates.

Mark Bullard, head of sales at NatWest Intermediary Solutions, said: “We promised intermediaries at the end of July that we would be bringing back 85% LTV products and I’m happy we’re now able to deliver on this promise.”