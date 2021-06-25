Newcastle Intermediaries reduces 85% LTV rates

"We’re always listening to broker feedback and know it’s important to keep the range fresh in a very competitive market."

Newcastle Intermediaries has cut rates on three products in its 85% LTV range by up to 0.20%.

The reduction includes a 0.20% cut on a two-year fixed rate, now available at 2.30% with a £499 product fee.

A fee-free two-year fix is now available at 2.55%, a 0.10% reduction on its previous rate.

Alternatively, a fee-free two-year discounted rate has been reduced by 0.05% to 2.30%.

All refreshed products come with a free standard valuation on properties up to £500,000 and allow 10% overpayments per year in addition to the £499 regular monthly overpayments permitted.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re always listening to broker feedback and know it’s important to keep the range fresh in a very competitive market. Customers will benefit from the reductions on offer as well as our manual underwriting approach and leading service levels.”