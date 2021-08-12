FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle Intermediaries reduces high-LTV rates by up to 0.41%

Rozi Jones
|
12th August 2021
Newcastle Building Society
"We’re pleased to give brokers and their clients some competitive options across our higher LTV range."

Newcastle Intermediaries has reduced rates by up to 0.41% on its higher LTV product range.

The biggest rate reduction of 0.41% is on a 90% LTV five-year fixed rate, now available at 2.89%.

At 95% LTV, a five-year fixed rate has been reduced by 24bps to 3.45%.

A product fee of £499 is payable on both products and overpayments of 10% per year are allowed in addition to the £499 regular monthly overpayments already permitted.

Elsewhere in the range, the lender offers free standard valuation on properties of up to £500,000, cashback of £500 and several fee-free options.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’re constantly assessing the competitiveness of our range so we’re pleased to give brokers and their clients some competitive options across our higher LTV range. We’ve increased the cashback from £250 to £500 on certain products, which combined with the reduced rates will better support first-time buyers, home movers and customers who are looking to remortgage.”

