Newcastle Intermediaries reduces high-LTV rates by up to 0.41%

"We’re pleased to give brokers and their clients some competitive options across our higher LTV range."

Newcastle Intermediaries has reduced rates by up to 0.41% on its higher LTV product range.

The biggest rate reduction of 0.41% is on a 90% LTV five-year fixed rate, now available at 2.89%.

At 95% LTV, a five-year fixed rate has been reduced by 24bps to 3.45%.

A product fee of £499 is payable on both products and overpayments of 10% per year are allowed in addition to the £499 regular monthly overpayments already permitted.

Elsewhere in the range, the lender offers free standard valuation on properties of up to £500,000, cashback of £500 and several fee-free options.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’re constantly assessing the competitiveness of our range so we’re pleased to give brokers and their clients some competitive options across our higher LTV range. We’ve increased the cashback from £250 to £500 on certain products, which combined with the reduced rates will better support first-time buyers, home movers and customers who are looking to remortgage.”