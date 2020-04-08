OMS integrates Iress’ Lender Connect software

"In the current climate, cutting down rekeying time on any application allows brokers further time to service new and existing clients."

CRM platform, One Mortgage System (OMS), has integrated Iress’ Lender Connect software.

The integration will enable OMS users to pre-populate lender application forms and then submit full mortgage applications without the need to re-key data.

Current lenders working with the Lender Connect software include TSB, Principality Building Society and Darlington Building Society.

OMS was the first system to develop a full two-way DIP integration with a number of specialist lenders. It offers AVMs, customisable workflows, drag and drop document facility, and gives its users access to documentation and application forms for over 28 different lenders without the need to rekey any additional data.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “In the current climate, cutting down rekeying time on any application allows brokers further time to service new and existing clients. We constantly listen to broker feedback and are strategically actioning integrations, not just talking about them. Having worked closely with the team at Iress for a number of years, the natural step forward was to integrate with Lender Connect. This will allow brokers the ability to apply instantly to key lenders throughout the industry and, in addition to our own APIs which are already live with a number of lenders/product providers, gives brokers further options enabling them to offer a complete service to their customers, with just one keying of data.”

Dave Miller, executive general manager at Iress, added: “Reducing time spent on needless administration tasks is essential in ensuring brokers are able to operate efficiently, going some way to relieving the frustrations brought about by the current situation. Indeed, the OMS integration will help to set up the broker community to become a truly digital one and ensure firms are well placed to be successful once business returns to normal.”