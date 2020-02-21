FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Openwork expands adviser recruitment team

The network attracted 559 new mortgage and protection advisers across its network in 2019.

Rozi Jones
|
21st February 2020
Financial advice network, Openwork, is further strengthening its recruitment team.

The network attracted 508 new mortgage and protection advisers across its network in 2018 and a further 559 in 2019.

As a result, Openwork has appointed Tracey Saunders to the role of regional recruitment manager. She joins the business from Quilter where she was regional director from 2019.

John Cupis, mortgage director, said: “The record recruitment figures highlight the strength of Openwork’s proposition and quality of service, as well as our reputation as a progressive, profitable, and well-managed network.

“It is a particularly exciting time for Openwork, and I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Tracey who along with Stephen will play a critical role in helping us achieve our recruitment ambitions as we continue to grow as a business.”

Tracey Saunders added: “I am delighted to have joined Openwork and look forward to continuing the success of the last few years. Openwork’s unique ownership scheme, innovative technology and competitive commercial framework will enable us as a business to attract an increasing number of mortgage and protection advisers.”

