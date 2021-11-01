FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Paradigm adds Clydesdale Bank to panel

Rozi Jones
1st November 2021
Paradigm Mortgage Services has added Clydesdale Bank to its lender panel.

From today, Paradigm member firms will be able to access Clydesdale’s range of residential, buy-to-let, offset, first-time buyer and professional mortgage products.

Cyedesdale offers a flexible approach to interest-only lending – mortgages available up to 75% LTV on a full interest-only basis, 80% LTV on part-and-part loans with a maximum five times loan-to-income.

Buy-to-let and let-to-buy mortgages are available with affordability including personal income and expenditure rather than a rental stress test.

Mortgages between £750,000 and over £3m are available with products offering upfront pricing and fixed fees and professional clients can accessan exclusive range with no product fee and a free valuation incentive.

For freelancers and fixed-term contractor cases, mortgages are available up to 95% LTV with only one-year minimum contracting history required.

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “I think we all understand the increased need for lenders who work flexibly with advisers and clients, simply because there are far more cases which now require this approach. Clydesdale Bank is a lender which is fully-focused on this area, working on cases individually rather than adopting a tick-box mentality to underwriting and assessment, and we are particularly pleased to be adding it to our lender panel. Paradigm member firms are likely to be seeing a large number of clients who have these mortgage needs and we’re looking forward to working with Clydesdale Bank team to introduce its proposition to advisers.”

