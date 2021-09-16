Pepper Money expands regional sales team

"As the market recovers from the impacts of the pandemic, I’m looking forward to helping brokers – old & new – to place more business"

Pepper Money has strengthened its sales team with the recruitment of Keith Campsie as a regional development manager for Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire.

Keith has more than 15 years’ experience in the mortgage market, having previously held roles at Northern Rock, Virgin Money and most recently, TSB Bank.

In his new role, Keith will be working with advisers in the region, enabling them to help more customers who may require a human approach to underwriting and mortgage lending. This includes the self-employed, people who earn irregular incomes, first-time buyers, customers with little on their credit record and customers with adverse credit.

Ryan Brailsford, head of sales at Pepper Money, said: “As customers review their finances following the disruption of the pandemic, we’re seeing an increased need for specialist lending and the ability to manually underwrite more complex scenarios. Brokers therefore need to develop strong relationships with lenders like Pepper so that they’re able to meet this demand.

“I’m delighted that Keith has chosen to join Pepper Money to help us to establish more of these strong relationships with brokers in Surrey, Sussex, & Hampshire.”

Keith Campsie added: “I’m really excited to be joining Pepper Money at such an exciting time. As the market recovers from the impacts of the pandemic, I’m looking forward to helping brokers – old & new – to place more business and assist more of their customers whose circumstances may have become more complex.”