Platform cuts high-LTV rates by up to 0.26%

"There will inevitably be a significant number of prospective home movers and first-time buyers who were unable to capitalise on the stamp duty moratorium"

Platform, the intermediary mortgage brand of The Co-operative Bank, has reduced higher-LTV mortgage rates by up to 0.26 percentage points.

From Monday 5th July, a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV will reduce to 2.94% with no fee and £250 cashback.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates have been cut to 2.18% with a £999 fee and 2.58% fee-free, both with £250 cashback available.

Fred Sharp, director of mortgage distribution at The Co-operative Bank, said: “There will inevitably be a significant number of prospective home movers and first-time buyers who were unable to capitalise on the stamp duty moratorium that came to an end yesterday.

"Although the tapering of stamp duty has now come into effect in England, being able to make a lower monthly repayment for their mortgage with a reduced interest rate in place will make home ownership more achievable for many first-time buyers.

"We are not only offering extremely competitive mortgage deals in the high LTV lending space but we also continue to offer select high LTV products with a £0 fee and £1,000 cashback.”