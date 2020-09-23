Precise cuts buy-to-let rates by up to 0.40%

"We believe these rate reductions across our range of buy-to-let mortgages will help brokers in placing more of their customers’ cases."

Precise Mortgages is cutting rates by up to 0.40% across its buy-to-let range, as well as launching new Help to Buy remortgage products.

Two-year fixed rate buy-to-let products now start from 3.14% and five-year rates have been reduced to 3.49%. For HMO products, two-year rates start from 3.44% and five-year rates from 3.74%.

New Help to Buy remortgage rates are available to borrowers with less than perfect credit profiles with features including no product fee, a refund of valuation fee. Two-year fixed rates start at 4.24% and five-year rates from 4.34%.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “It’s vital that we support the market in these challenging times, and we believe these rate reductions across our range of buy-to-let mortgages will help brokers in placing more of their customers’ cases.

“As one of the first specialist lenders to enter the Help to Buy market, we remain as committed to the scheme as we always have been, and our new Help to Buy remortgage products will help more first-time buyers meet their aspirations of becoming established homeowners.”