FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Precise cuts buy-to-let rates by up to 0.40%

Rozi Jones
|
23rd September 2020
Adrian Moloney OneSavings Kent Reliance
"We believe these rate reductions across our range of buy-to-let mortgages will help brokers in placing more of their customers’ cases."

Precise Mortgages is cutting rates by up to 0.40% across its buy-to-let range, as well as launching new Help to Buy remortgage products.

Two-year fixed rate buy-to-let products now start from 3.14% and five-year rates have been reduced to 3.49%. For HMO products, two-year rates start from 3.44% and five-year rates from 3.74%.

New Help to Buy remortgage rates are available to borrowers with less than perfect credit profiles with features including no product fee, a refund of valuation fee. Two-year fixed rates start at 4.24% and five-year rates from 4.34%.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “It’s vital that we support the market in these challenging times, and we believe these rate reductions across our range of buy-to-let mortgages will help brokers in placing more of their customers’ cases.

“As one of the first specialist lenders to enter the Help to Buy market, we remain as committed to the scheme as we always have been, and our new Help to Buy remortgage products will help more first-time buyers meet their aspirations of becoming established homeowners.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.