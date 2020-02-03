Primis adds Vida Homeloans to lender panel

"We will be able to provide our advisers with access to a wider range of products to help them in their conversations with non-standard customers"

Primis Mortgage Network has added Vida Homeloans to its lender panel.

Members will now have access to Vida’s range of residential and buy-to-let lending solutions as well as its recently improved criteria and reduced rates for landlord clients.

Vida offers residential loans to a range of borrowers including contractors, those with impaired credit and those with a minimum income of £15,000.

Its buy-to-let range covers HMOs, student lets, and expats investing in UK property.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “Our top priority at Primis is ensuring that our proposition caters for all areas of the market, allowing brokers to continue supporting customers with the exact lending solutions they require. By partnering with Vida, we will be able to provide our advisers with access to a wider range of products to help them in their conversations with non-standard customers – a demographic that is growing at record rates. Going forward, we will continue to enhance our lender panel to ensure that more of our brokers are well-equipped to meet the needs and demands of specialist customers.”

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director of mortgages at Vida Homeloans, added: “We’re delighted to join Primis Mortgage Network, who share our values in providing customers with a range of quality products that are best suited to their individual needs. Since Vida launched in October 2016, our priority has been to serve specialist customers with flexible mortgage products at an affordable price. Giving customers more choice with a range of products is key to opening up more doors to those underserved by the high street banks.

“We look forward to working with Primis’ adviser pool to drive the mortgage market forward, and believe this partnership demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best possible specialist mortgage solutions for brokers and their customers.”