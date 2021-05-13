Primis secures retention partnership with Eligible.ai

"Our client retention solution gives advisers time back, allowing them to focus on submitting more business."

Primis Mortgage Network has partnered with Eligible.ai to give its appointed representative brokers access to Eligible’s personalised client engagement platform Retain, designed to help advisers keep clients for life.

Members of Primis will have exclusive access to the software to enable them to grow their businesses and retain more clients without the added time and manual intervention.

Primis members who use the network’s in-house customer relationship management (CRM) system, Toolbox, can take advantage of the new integration that plugs straight into Retain and automatically starts communicating with clients as soon as they complete.

Retain supports advisers by automatically educating and keeping in touch with clients throughout their mortgage journey, freeing up advisers’ time to focus on advice and submitting business. The system learns about client needs, sending them firm-branded communications relevant to their current situation, notifying advisers when they are ready to talk about their options.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “Today’s partnership with Eligible is another example of our commitment to helping make brokers’ lives easier through technology. Tools that save time and drive client retention are an asset to any adviser – particularly those looking to grow their business – and this is exactly what our partnership with Eligible will prove our AR firms with more of. I hope to see brokers embracing the benefits that Eligible’s Retain platform can provide them and their business as they continue to provide the best possible customer outcomes.”

We're pleased to partner with Primis, who are committed to ensuring their members have access to the best tools out there to future proof their businesses. Our client retention solution gives advisers time back, allowing them to focus on submitting more business. We look forward to continuing to work with many existing Primis firms who use Retain and getting to know new firms through this invaluable partnership.