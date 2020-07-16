FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Purchase ESIS markedly up on pre-pandemic levels: Mortgage Brain

Mortgage Brain has also seen a shift towards higher LTV borrowing.

Rozi Jones
|
16th July 2020
House for sale sign sold
"The recovery in purchase business since the reopening of the housing market in England has been striking."

Mortgage Brain has seen the numbers of ESIS generated through its sourcing systems continue their recovery from the effects of Covid-19, increasing by 3.4% over the last week.

ESIS levels are now just 3.2% below the nine-week average to 16th March, and have been within 11% of the pre-pandemic figures for the last six consecutive weeks. The business mix of ESIS gives a clear indication of the resurgence in purchase activity, with residential purchase ESIS representing a greater proportion of total ESIS than pre-pandemic levels for seven weeks in a row. This has been even more pronounced in the last three weeks, in which they have been around 9% higher than those seen before the effects of Covid-19 hit the UK.

There has also been a shift towards higher LTV borrowing. ESIS volumes at 80-85% LTV are now 10.9% higher than those seen earlier in the year, and now represent almost a quarter (22.9%) of all ESIS generated. However, it continues to be difficult for borrowers with the smallest deposits, with cases at 90% LTV and above representing just 0.8% of the ESIS generated, compared to the typical 6.6% level seen pre-pandemic.

Product numbers remain on an upward trend, despite dropping marginally (0.9%) last week to 9,179. They are now up by 23.6% on the low point seen in the week ending 12th April. The product total is still down by 37.5% on the nine-week average to 16th March.

Mark Lofthouse, CEO of Mortgage Brain, commented: “The recovery in purchase business since the reopening of the housing market in England has been striking. Purchase ESIS across both residential and buy-to-let cases are now higher than before the pandemic struck, a testament to the strength of that underlying demand.

“With the housing market now open in Scotland, and the Government’s decision to introduce a stamp duty holiday, we may be set to see this trend continue for some time.”

