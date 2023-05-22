FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Reliance Bank raises LTVs to 95% in mortgage range shake-up

Reliance Bank has announced a number of product changes, including raising LTV to 95% for some products.

Related topics:  Mortgages,  reliance bank
Amy Loddington | Online Editor, Barcadia Media Limited
22nd May 2023
coloured blocks with up and down arrows

The lender's range, which is available both directly and via intermediaries, includes Shared Ownership Scheme products which are now available up to 95% LTV and apply for first-time buyers, home movers, remortgages and staircase to full ownership customers.

Its three- and five-year fixed rate mortgages have withdrawn, now offering a two-year fix only. The end date for all fixed rate products is now 31st October 2025.

The lender has maintained its cashback incentives for both shared ownership and key worker mortgage products.

Gareth Byrne, Head of Mortgages for Reliance Bank Ltd said:

“We have improved our rates and increased our LTV banding from 90% to 95% LTV percentage share for the Shared Ownership Scheme Mortgages as well as maintaining our cashback incentives for both Shared Ownership and Key Worker Mortgage completions. This helps to demonstrate our continued commitment to deliver a positive social impact.”

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.