Reliance Bank raises LTVs to 95% in mortgage range shake-up

The lender's range, which is available both directly and via intermediaries, includes Shared Ownership Scheme products which are now available up to 95% LTV and apply for first-time buyers, home movers, remortgages and staircase to full ownership customers.

Its three- and five-year fixed rate mortgages have withdrawn, now offering a two-year fix only. The end date for all fixed rate products is now 31st October 2025.

The lender has maintained its cashback incentives for both shared ownership and key worker mortgage products.

Gareth Byrne, Head of Mortgages for Reliance Bank Ltd said:

“We have improved our rates and increased our LTV banding from 90% to 95% LTV percentage share for the Shared Ownership Scheme Mortgages as well as maintaining our cashback incentives for both Shared Ownership and Key Worker Mortgage completions. This helps to demonstrate our continued commitment to deliver a positive social impact.”