FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Remortgage instructions up 50% ahead of anticipated interest rate rise

Rozi Jones
|
3rd November 2021
calculator rates mortgage house
"The number of remortgage completions soared to 108%, as September marked one of the highest numbers of ERC expiries of the year."

Remortgage instructions rose by 50% in September as rumours of an interest rate rise continue to gain traction, according to the latest data from LMS.

Its data shows that 108% more remortgages completed in September, with pipeline cases increasing by 7%.

45% of borrowers increased their loan size in September and 28% said their primary aim was to release equity from their property.

Nick Chadbourne, CEO of LMS, commented: “Remortgage instructions rose by 50% in September as rumours of an interest rate rise loom large, which may impact the cost of mortgages. Savvy borrowers nearing the end of their current term, and their brokers, will have anticipated this and have begun to shop around to secure a longer fixed-rate deal to weather any increases in their monthly repayments.

“The number of remortgage completions soared to 108%, as September marked one of the highest numbers of ERC expiries of the year.

“As some lenders will be inundated with cases as a result of the current rate wars, panel managers will have an important role to play in mitigating any mismatch in capacity across the industry, by ensuring that instructions are evenly balanced between firms to maintain service levels.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.